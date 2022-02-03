Watch
Snow blankets Lebanon, crews working to plow streets

"When we have rain followed by ice followed by snow ... it's kind of a perfect storm of challenges."
WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson reports live on the weather situation in Lebanon as snowfall moves across central Indiana.
Posted at 10:43 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 23:49:06-05

LEBANON — The snow made its way to Lebanon around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The mayor says it's the most snow the city has seen in the past 5 years.

Mark McCloskey and his team are plowing through the night clearing the roads and parking lots.

"We've been really busy. I am actually really behind," he said.

His crew is just one of many working to get Lebanon streets back up and running.

"We probably got like 4 inches of snow on the ground. It's supposed to stop in a little bit, but [Thursday] is the big day," he said.

Mayor Matt Gentry says with Wednesday's rain and freezing temperatures, prepping the streets was difficult.

They couldn't pre-treat all of the roads or intersections with salt because it would wash away.

"When we have rain followed by ice followed by snow ... it's kind of a perfect storm of challenges," said Mayor Gentry.

With hazardous road conditions, the mayor urges everyone to either stay home or give yourself extra time if you have to drive.

"Try to minimize trips as much as possible ... be safe. If you do travel out, make sure you have an emergency hazard kit, make sure devices are charged [so] you can call for help," said Mayor Gentry.

Several streets need to be plowed and Mayor Gentry says it won't happen at once.

With ten people working the streets it's going to take some time, but he promises it will be done.

"We are planning to get about a foot of snow here over the next 24 hours. It's quite a quick accumulation here and crews are doing the best they can," he said.

Until then, snow plow drivers say, "stay at home and stay out of my way; don't be pulling behind me when we are backing up."

Police are out monitoring the conditions and calling in areas that need to be plowed. The mayor hopes all roads will be clear by Friday.

