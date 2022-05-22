Town of St. Paul continuing clean up efforts after storm

ST. PAUL — The Town of St. Paul is still cleaning up debris after Saturday’s storm left behind damage.

Nicole Jenkins, the clerk treasurer for the town, said the Decatur County Highway Department is going through town to pick up debris and bring it to the burn site. Residents are asked to leave debris by the curb to be picked up.

Jenkins said people are working together to help each other out. The St. Paul Fire Department is assisting the highway department with clean up efforts.

Power is still out in the town. Jenkins said Duke Energy is working to restore power and they hope to have it restored with in 24 hours, but it isn’t guaranteed.

In a statement, Duke Energy said that there were more than 57,000 customers without power after power lines fell and numerous utility poles broke in Saturday's storms. There were around 11,000 customers without power as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Duke says Decatur County, along with Bartholomew, Shelby, Monroe, Morgan, Crawford and Brown counties were the areas most impacted by the storms.

"Power is expected to be restored to most customers by midnight, but in the hardest hit areas around Columbus, restoration may continue into Monday," the statement read.

Some houses have damage from debris and water damage.

One man was in his trailer with his 6-month-old child when a tree fell through it, Jenkins said. They weren’t injured but they lost their home.

No injuries have been reported, Jenkins said.

Erin White, a Town of St. Paul board member, shared these pictures with me. #INwx @wrtv pic.twitter.com/2HJ6mK2um8 — Andrew Smith (@AndrewSmithNews) May 22, 2022

At this time, the town isn’t asking for any outside volunteers. They are asking for people who want to see the damage to avoid the town to allow for the highway department to continue clean up efforts.