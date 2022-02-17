Watch
Two dams breached on Tippecanoe River; some residents encouraged to relocate

WRTV Photo/Nikki DeMentri
The Norway Damn on the Tippecanoe River in White County was breached on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Posted at 2:11 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 14:11:39-05

CARROLL COUNTY — Some residents who live along the Tippecanoe River in Carroll County are encouraged to relocate to higher ground after the Oakdale and Norway dams were breached.

In White County near Monticello, the Norway dam was breached Thursday morning.

In Carroll County, the Oakdale Dam, was also breached. Mike Fincher, the director of the Carroll County EMA, said he is most concerned about the coming days after tonight's snowfall there and up north because it's going to be a quick warm-up next week and it's going to melt with the ground already saturated.

There are several weather alerts in both counties.

"We're not looking at it going down any time soon," Fincher told WRTV on the phone. "Weather warms up, ground's already saturated. It could get ugly for us."

