INDIANA — Videos shared with WRTV show a bright object soaring through the sky early Friday after many across the state reported a possible fireball sighting.

Viewers from all around Central Indiana said on social media that they had seen the glowing object shortly before 2 a.m. People in communities including Noblesville, Columbus, Franklin, Seymour, Bedford, Burlington, Yorktown and Frankfort all told WRTV they had seen it.

Others also reported hearing a loud "boom" — and some said they felt their houses shake.

The American Meteor Society, a nonprofit that tracks meteor activity, recorded numerous reported sightings around the same time overnight.

According to AMS' website, people reported seeing a possible meteor from neighboring states of Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky.

WRTV has reached out to the Ameican Meteor Society and NASA and is waiting to hear back.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen the object may report it to AMS online.