Watch Now
Weather

Actions

WATCH: Videos show glowing object soar through sky after reports of possible meteor sighting

Videos shared with WRTV show a bright object flying through the sky early Friday after many across the state reported a possible fireball sighting.
Possible meteor Sighting
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 09:20:57-04

INDIANA — Videos shared with WRTV show a bright object soaring through the sky early Friday after many across the state reported a possible fireball sighting.

Viewers from all around Central Indiana said on social media that they had seen the glowing object shortly before 2 a.m. People in communities including Noblesville, Columbus, Franklin, Seymour, Bedford, Burlington, Yorktown and Frankfort all told WRTV they had seen it.

Others also reported hearing a loud "boom" — and some said they felt their houses shake.

The American Meteor Society, a nonprofit that tracks meteor activity, recorded numerous reported sightings around the same time overnight.

According to AMS' website, people reported seeing a possible meteor from neighboring states of Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky.

WRTV has reached out to the Ameican Meteor Society and NASA and is waiting to hear back.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen the object may report it to AMS online.

TOP STORIES: Mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall leaves multiple dead, injured | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman | Married Indianapolis couple among those killed in Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting | Toddler killed in hit-and-run crash near Clearwater Village Shopping Center | Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting: First victim had a gun, no time to use it

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018