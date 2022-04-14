NWS confirms tornado touched down Wednesday in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Decatur County on Wednesday.

According to the NWS, the EF0 tornado touched down near Millhousen in Decatur County at 8:26 p.m. and lasted until 8:28 p.m.

Winds are estimated to have peaked at 84 mph, according to the NWS.

Preliminary findings show damage to a farm building and a horse trailer near the site of the tornado.

An EF0 tornado is categorized as a weak tornado with winds between 65 and 85 mph.