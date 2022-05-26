WEATHER TIMELINE: Tornado-warned storms being monitored in central Indiana

INDIANA — The National Weather Service issued several Tornado Warnings for counties in central Indiana late Thursday.

We are currently working to confirm the possibility of a touchdown earlier in Jackson County.

They include the following:



Fountain, Montgomery counties until 7:45 p.m.

Parke, Fountain counties until 7:15 p.m. (expired for Parke at 6:58 p.m.)

Tippecanoe County until 7 p.m. (canceled at 6:47 p.m.)

Jennings and Bartholomew Counties until 6:45 p.m. (expired 6:42 p.m.)

This story is being updated in real-time.

The NWS said about 6:33 p.m. a radar-confirmed funnel cloud may have briefly touched down about 7 miles northeast of Seymour in Jackson County moving north at 40 mph, according to preliminary reports.

The Bartholomew County Emergency Management Agency says tornado activity has been detected in the area of Wayne Township.

TAKE COVER IMMEDIATELY if you are in the area. Move to the lowest floor of your house and avoid windows. If you are in a vehicle, mobile home or outdoors, move to the closest available shelter.