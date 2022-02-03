Watch
Winter storm leaves 2,000 Duke Energy customers without power in Indiana

WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler
Snow plow drivers are at work in Downtown Indianapolis during a winter storm on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Posted at 7:00 AM, Feb 03, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — About 2,000 Duke Energy customers are without power Thursday morning as a winter storm moves through Indiana.

More than 700 outages were reported near Bloomington, while about 150 more are in the dark in Madison County as of 7 a.m.

Ice buildup in southwestern Indiana has led to more than 1,000 Duke customers reporting power outages.

Find a map of Duke Energy outages here.

This story will be updated.

