Winter storm leaves 2,000 Duke Energy customers without power in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — About 2,000 Duke Energy customers are without power Thursday morning as a winter storm moves through Indiana.

More than 700 outages were reported near Bloomington, while about 150 more are in the dark in Madison County as of 7 a.m.

Ice buildup in southwestern Indiana has led to more than 1,000 Duke customers reporting power outages.

