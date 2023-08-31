Watch Now
Tickets on sale for Taylor Swift 'The Eras Tour Concert Film' at local theaters

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Posted at 11:07 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 11:07:26-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets are on sale and moving fast for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour Concert Film".

Swifites around the country will arrive in "Style" at movie theaters as the film debuts on October 13.

Locally, dozens of AMC and Regal Cinemas theaters will show the film. With many Swifties feeling like they weren't "The Lucky One" and missing out on tickets to The Eras Tour in November 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium, tickets may have become more desirable for the film.

Fans hoping to catch Taylor performing hits across all of her albums at an AMC theater were quickly met with a waiting room when trying to purchase tickets.

READ MORE | Don't fall for a Taylor Swift ticket scam

At Regal Cinemas, there is a wait as well.

"Don't Blame Me", but if you're hoping for a prime showing time on opening weekend, you may need to "Shake it Off" and hope to catch it at a later date.

