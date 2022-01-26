Hoosier Chocolate Fest planned for February in Westfield

WESTFIELD — The Westfield, Zionsville and Tipton County chamber of commerces are coming together to host the Hoosier Chocolate Fest next month.

The events, open to those 21 and older, will be held from noon until 12 until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at The Bridgewater Club in Westfield. There will also be a VIP experience on Friday.

The Hoosier Chocolate Fest will feature chocolate treats, cocktails, baking demonstrations and live music.

According to the event description, 1,500 guests are anticipated to attend the events and ticket prices are subject to change.

You can learn more about the sessions, dress code and more here.