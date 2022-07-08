Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023.
WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie.
The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the following locations:
- Bloomington (Late August 2022)
- Avon (Early November 2022)
- Noblesville (Late December 2022)
- Hobart (Early 2023)
The company said in an email to WRTV that they can not give exact opening dates due to potential changes in construction schedules.
