Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023.

WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie.

The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the following locations:

Bloomington (Late August 2022)

Avon (Early November 2022)

Noblesville (Late December 2022)

Hobart (Early 2023)

The company said in an email to WRTV that they can not give exact opening dates due to potential changes in construction schedules.