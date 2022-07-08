Watch Now
Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

Posted at 6:42 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 18:42:48-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023.

WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie.

The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the following locations:

  • Bloomington (Late August 2022)
  • Avon (Early November 2022)
  • Noblesville (Late December 2022)
  • Hobart (Early 2023)

The company said in an email to WRTV that they can not give exact opening dates due to potential changes in construction schedules.

