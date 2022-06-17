Watch
You can walk around with kangaroos at Indianapolis Zoo's new exhibit

kangaroo.jpg
WRTV Photo/Andrew Smith
Kangaroo at the Indianapolis Zoo's Kangaroo Crossing exhibit.
kangaroo.jpg
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 13:45:28-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Guests at the Indianapolis Zoo will now be able to walk with kangaroos at the zoo's new Kangaroo Crossing exhibit.

The new experience will open to all guests on Saturday.

The exhibit has several red kangaroos and several species of cockatoos. Guests will be able to walk around with the kangaroos as the exhibit doesn't have any fencing or barriers.

According to the Indianapolis Zoo, red kangaroos are one of the largest land mammals native to Australia.

The zoo has 13 total kangaroos: 7 females and 6 males.

