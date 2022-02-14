Jason Aldean to make tour stop at Noblesville's Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — Country music singer Jason Aldean will rock central Indiana this summer on his "Rock N' Roll Cowboy" tour.

The tour, during which Aldean will perform in 34 cities, will stop at Ruoff Music Center, at 12880 E. 146th St., on Saturday, Aug. 13 as part of the 2022 Coors Light Concert Series, according to a news release from events promoter Live Nation.

“I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive,” Aldean said in a written statement. “We are already thinking about the setlist.

"There will be some songs off the new record like ‘Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it's all about knowing you belong on the road."

Aldean, a multi-platinum artist and this year's Country Radio Seminar Humanitarian Award recipient, named the tour after the track "Rock And Roll Cowboy" from his upcoming 10th album, "MACON, GEORGIA", Live Nation said.

Special guests at the tour will include Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver.

The Coors Light Concert Series at the Ruoff Music Center sponsors include Ruoff Home Mortgage, Coors Light and CITI.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday for Aldean Army fan club members before general sale starting 10 a.m. Friday. They're available on www.LiveNation.com.