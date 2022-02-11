Indiana native Justin Schoenefeld wins Olympic gold

BEIJING, China — A native Hoosier won gold Thursday in the mixed team aerials event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Justin Schoenefeld was among a trio of American athletes to each win their first Winter Games medals in the Olympics' first mixed team aerials, giving the U.S. its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline in a dozen years. according to ABC News.

The trio also included Olympians Ashley Caldwell and Christopher Lillis.

Lillis’ back double full-full-double full was given the highest score of any trick in the finals, and the U.S. title was assured when Schoenefeld followed with a clean back double full-full-full, ABC News reported.

Schoenefeld's hometown is Lawrenceburg, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the national governing body for Olympic skiing and snowboarding.

Schoenefeld began aerials in Cleveland, Ohio when he was 15 years old, his Olympics profile shows.

He debuted in the 2019 World Cup in Lake Placid and won his first World Cup and podium in Belarus in 2020, at the time the first U.S. men's aerials win in four years.