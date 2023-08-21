Neighbors share concerns over violence at short-term rental property

INDIANAPOLIS -- Shots being fired around a short-term rental property on the near east side of Indianapolis is leaving neighbors concerned.

It's just the latest in what police call a disturbing trend of violence at AIR-BNB's, VRBO’s and other similar properties.

“I heard at least 8 to 10 rapid gun fire pow pow pow,” Indianapolis resident Nanci Morris said.

Morris says she lives near where she heard the gun shots over the weekend.

“I heard all this screaming and there was at least 15 young people running down the street,” Morris added.

Over the weekend a police report shows that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a home near 10th and Tecumseh Street for a shots fired incident.

"There are a bunch of children in this neighborhood we cant have this," Morris added.

The home is believed to be a short-term rental property- like an AIR B n B or VRBO.

“It’s very scary – I have a special needs grandson and he is 21 and I’m worried for him,” Morris told WRTV.

IMPD says its actively investigating the incident. “It’s certainly a disturbing trend for our agency,” IMPD Officer William Young said.

Violence at short-term rentals is a trend that IMPD has been desperately trying to crack down on for months.

WRTVhas worked to share the concerns of Hoosiers who live near these properties.

“I think it’s an issue with us trying to get in front of them before they happen – we have developed that relationship with those short-term rental companies,” Officer Young said.

IMPD says it will work with the short-term rental companies to hopefully shut these parties down before they happen. WRTV has also learned that City-County Councilors are working on creating ordinances to crack down on this activity.

In this weekend’s incident – a police report says multiple shell casing were found – but it’s believed that no one was injured.

“We encourage community members to call us – we encourage those rental owners to watch who you are renting to,” Officer Young added.

IMPD says that anyone with information about upcoming events at short-term rentals should contact Nuisance and Abatement by email at IMPD_NusianceAbatement@indy.gov .