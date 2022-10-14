Starbucks to close Downtown Indianapolis location, citing safety concerns for workers and customers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Starbucks at Monument Circle in Downtown Indianapolis will close due to concerns over customers' and employees' safety, a company spokesperson confirms.

The store, located at 55 Monument Circle, will effectively close on Oct. 28 and employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to a nearby location, the spokesperson said.

"I can confirm that safety and security of partners and customers was one of the factors which contributed to the decision to close this store," the spokesperson said in an email to WRTV.

A statement from the spokesperson reads, "We routinely review the partner and customer experience in our stores, to see if the store is thriving, partners (employees) are feeling supported, and that we are meeting customer needs. Our local leaders are, and have always been, empowered to use the many resources at their disposal to modify store operations and create the best experience for our communities. But when necessary, we will make the decision to close a store."

WRTV has reached out to the location and was not provided with a comment.

WRTV also sent a crew to the location but was rushed off the property by staff.