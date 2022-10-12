Marion County Prosecutor Debate: Ryan Mears & Cyndi Carrasco face off ahead of election

The race for Marion County Prosecutor is one of the most watched in the state. Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, Democrat Incumbent Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco came together for a debate.
The debate, hosted by WRTV, featured questions from Marion County residents that they wanted answers to.
WRTV Election Guide: https://www.wrtv.com/news/election-2020/election-guide
Cyndi Carrasco: https://www.wrtv.com/news/politics/marion-county-prosecutor-candidate-cyndi-carrasco-talks-crime-punishment-ahead-of-the-2022-election
Ryan Mears: https://www.wrtv.com/news/politics/marion-county-prosecutor-ryan-mears-talks-crime-punishment-ahead-of-the-2022-election
