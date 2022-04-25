Watch
Cause of Fort Wayne fire killing 4 children still unknown

Posted at 4:10 PM, Apr 25, 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Autopsies have confirmed that fire caused the deaths of four children inside their Fort Wayne home last week, although the cause of the blaze hasn’t yet been determined.

The Allen County coroner’s office said Monday the children died from smoke inhalation and burns from the fire Thursday.

The coroner has not yet ruled whether the deaths were accidental or by some other manner, saying the blaze remained under investigation by police and the state fire marshal’s office.

The four siblings were identified as 10-year-old Matthew Damron; 5 -year-old Johnnie Mann-Goff; 3-year-old Jefferson Goff, and 2-year-old Rosalynn Goff.

Four adults escaped from the home but the children were trapped inside.

