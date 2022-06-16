2 people pulled from pond in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — Two people have been pulled out from a retention pond on the 1200 block of Edgewater, according to Greenwood Fire Department.

GFD responded to a call at 7:51 p.m. of a report of multiple children in the water. As soon as they arrived, GFD sent two people into the water.

Greenwood Police Department also responded to the call and sent two people into the water.

According to GFD, within ten minutes, the first victim was pulled out of the water.

Ten minutes after that, another victim was pulled out of the water.

Both victims are around pre-teen/teen and have been taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at the time.

This is a developing story.