2 years of COVID-19: Some of the moments that defined the pandemic in Indiana

WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
Posted at 6:15 AM, Mar 11, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — For the last two years, so much of our lives have been changed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From staying at home to help slow the spread, to wearing masks, to COVID-19 vaccines becoming available, the last two years have been a lot.

Here's a timeline looking at the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on Indiana.

  • Jan. 9, 2020: The World Health Organization and Chinese authorities identify a novel coronavirus outbreak.
  • Jan. 20, 2020: A 35-year-old man in Washington state is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States.
  • Jan. 30, 2020: WHO declares a public health emergency.
    Feb. 11, 2020: WHO the new coronavirus disease will be called COVID-19
  • March 6, 2020: The first confirmed case of COVID-19 is announced in Indiana. Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health officials declare a public health emergency.
  • March 11, 2020: WHO declares the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.
  • March 12, 2020: Roberta Shelton, a Marion County resident, is the first Hoosier to die of COVID-19.
  • March 23, 2020: Holcomb issues a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
  • May 1, 2020: Officials release plan to reopen Indiana.
  • July 22, 2020: Holcomb issues mask mandate across the state.
Image by Walt Kuhn

  • Aug. 23, 2020: For the first time in history, the Indianapolis 500 is held without fans.
  • Sept. 23, 2020: Indiana fully reopens and moves to stage 5 of the state’s reopening plan.
  • Dec. 9, 2020: Cases start to rise again. Holcomb announces limits on gathering sizes based on a county’s COVID-19 metrics.
The first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in Indiana on Monday, December 14, 2020.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb received his COVID-19 vaccine at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, March 5, 2021.

  • July 28, 2021: Holcomb urges Hoosiers to get vaccinated as cases rise due to the delta variant.
  • August 2021: Schools begin the new school year. Some schools start the school year off with a mask requirement, but none of the schools WRTV checked with required vaccination.
  • Dec. 9, 2021: Indiana National Guard comes to assist IU Health.
  • Dec. 17, 2021: IU Health said they are dealing with an “all-time high” number of COVID-19 patients.
  • Dec. 19, 2021: IDOH announces the first case of the omicron variant has been detected in an unvaccinated Hoosier.
INDIANAPOLIS -- U.S. Navy Lt. Ashlee Johnson, a registered nurse assigned to Medical Response Team-Indianapolis, and Tiffany Cox, a registered nurse at the hospital, work together at the Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, Dec. 22, 2021.

  • Dec 20, 2021: U.S. Army announces a 20-person medical team from the U.S. Navy is coming to IU Health Methodist Hospital as they deal with an increase of patients.
  • Feb. 25, 2022: The CDC released new guidance easing indoor mask guidance in public places and schools based on the area’s risk level.
  • Feb. 28, 2022: Indiana reports the lowest number of new cases since July 2021.
  • March 3, 2022: Holcomb signs a bill to end the state's COVID-19 public health emergency.
