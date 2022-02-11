Indiana reports 108 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,839 positive cases on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 108 additional COVID-19 deaths and 2,839 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began, 21,298 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 1,664,353 total positive cases.

A total of 838 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

IDOH reported 1,882 newly fully vaccinated people, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,663,847.

An additional 30,266 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to IDOH. A total of 18,617,574 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

1,932 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to data from IDOH.

20.0% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 64.8% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 15.3% of ICU beds are available.

5.8% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 16.9% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 77.3% of ventilators are available.

