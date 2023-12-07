Delphi murder suspect moved to different prison, records show

DELPHI — The man accused of murder in the deaths of two teen girls in Delphi has been moved to another prison for his safety, court records show.

Richard M. Allen was transferred to Wabash Valley Correctional Facility on Wednesday, according to a notice to the court filed Thursday by Attorney General Todd Rokita.

Allen was being held at the Westville Correctional Facility, according to records. He has been charged with the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.

Allen's trial is scheduled for October 2024.

Provided below is the notice to the court regarding Allen's transfer.