Delphi murders trial hearing scheduled for Friday is postponed

Posted at 8:58 AM, Feb 16, 2023
DELPHI — According to multiple sources, Friday morning's hearing for Richard Allen has been postponed.

The hearing was scheduled to discuss Allen's request for bond and scheduling of the jury trial.

As of today, Allen's jury trial is scheduled for March 20. During a January hearing, special judge Fran Gull expressed doubt in the trial being held then due to the investigations and evidence that must be considered in the case.

On Feb. 7, Allen's legal team requested a rescheduling or the hearing, which was supported in a motion by the prosecuting team.

Allen is charged with murder in relation to the 2017 deaths of Delphi teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams.

Tuesday was six years since the girls were reported missing — Valentine's Day.

There is no word on when Friday's hearing will be rescheduled or if it will.

This is a developing story.

