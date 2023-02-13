Prosecutor files motion supporting delay in Richard Allen's bail hearing, trial

CARROLL COUNTY — Prosecutors have filed their support in a motion to delay the hearing and jury trial for Richard Allen, the man charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

Their response was filed in Carroll County on Monday, following the motion from Allen's defense lawyers to postpone the hearings and trial.

In the response, Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeLand wrote that the state had "no objection" to setting anew date and time for both.

Allen is currently charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Libby and Abby in February of 2017.

Last month, special judge Fran Gull ordered that the jury for Allen's trial to be selected from Allen County.

The trial will still be held in Carroll County.

On Dec. 2, Gull issued a gag order, preventing those involved in the case from discussing details publicly. That order remains in effect.

PREVIOUS: Bullet links Richard Allen to the killings of Abby and Libby in Delphi, court docs show | Who is Richard Allen? Suspect in murders of Libby & Abby is pharmacy tech and longtime Delphi community member | 'I'm just confused': Libby's grandmother says seeing Richard Allen for the first time in court was emotional