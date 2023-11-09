Indiana Supreme Court orders judge over Delphi Murders case to hand over closed-door transcript

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has ordered the special judge overseeing the Delphi Murders case to hand over a transcript from the closed door meeting between her and former defense attorneys.

This week, the Supreme Court issued an order to Special Judge Fran Gull to turn over a file of the conversations between herself and former defense attorneys for Richard Allen. The meeting prior to a scheduled hearing on Oct. 19, which has led to differing statements of what occurred, led to the dismissal of attorneys Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin.

Richard Allen, the man charged with murder in connection to the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, requested the transcript earlier this week.

According to Gull, the meeting led to the verbal withdrawal of Baldwin and the eventually motion to withdraw from Rozzi.

Days later, Rozzi filed a motion to continue his representation of Allen, claiming the court ambushed he and Baldwin, placing them in a compromising position. He also requested Gull be removed from the case.

Since then, Allen, with new representation has asked the Supreme Court to rule on Gull's placement over the case. They cited her lack of transparency.

The Supreme Court has given Gull until Nov. 16 to turn over the transcript of the meeting in her chambers. On Thursday, Gull requested an extension in handing it over, citing the need for her to find her own representation.