Andretti Autosport to build new $200 million headquarters in Fishers; create hundreds of jobs

FISHERS — Andretti Autosport announced its plans to bring a new $200 million racing and technology headquarters in Fishers and create up to 500 new jobs in the next four years.

According to a press release from the Indiana Economic Development Corp., Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, will build the 575,000 square foot facility on 90 acres near the Nickle Plate Trail, Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport.

Construction on the facility is expected to begin in the fall and is expected to be operational by 2025, according to the release.

The campus will have modern technologies, create a work-life environment for the team, fans and partners, welcome people through the Fishers Parks Nature First program, an indoor amphitheater and a museum, according to the release.

If approved by its board of directors, the IDEC will invest up to $19 million in conditional tax credits and up to $125,00 in training grants, according to the release.

"Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world, and Andretti Autosport's commitment to growth here will only further cement our state's leadership position in Motorsports and STEM-related pursuits," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in the release. "This new campus will not only bring new, exciting employment opportunities and serve as an asset for one of our fastest-growing communities, but it will also show just how much this living legacy, one of the most globally iconic brands known, continues to invest in the future of our great state."

Chairman and CEO of Andretti Autosport Michael Andretti said he is happy Indiana will continue to be home of the company's global racing efforts "for a long time to come."

“Over the past 20 years, I’ve worked to expand our operations, and I’m proud of our steps to create a diverse racing portfolio," Andretti said in the press release. "For us, it’s about more than just having somewhere to work on the cars; it’s about having a global motorsport home and sharing that with our people, our fans, and our sponsors to advance the sport and leave a lasting legacy.”