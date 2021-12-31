2021's top stories in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — As 2021 comes to an end, WRTV is taking a look back at some of the year's top stories.

From another record-breaking year of homicides to sports moments making the history books, it was a memorable year.

Crime:

It was another record-breaking year for homicides in Indianapolis. As of Dec. 30, there have been 271 homicides, breaking 2020's record of 245. You can view WRTV's homicide map here.

Eight people were killed in April after a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road in Indianapolis. In July, investigators said the killings "were a function of a primary desire for suicide."

February marked four years since Abigail Williams and Liberty German were found dead in Delphi. Their killer has still not been arrested as of Dec. 29.

“We will get answers. We will get answers. We will have to wait patiently for that,” Abby's mother, Anna Williams said.

In December, detectives referenced the Abby and Libby case when asking for information about a social media profile named "anthony_shots."

In July, one of the Delphi Daughters' lasting legacies opened and the first softball tournament was played at the Abby and Libby Memorial Park.

Sports:

The NCAA March Madness Tournament was held entirely in Indianapolis.

Helio Castroneves drove his way into the record books by becoming a four-time Indy 500 winner.

Indianapolis:

Construction began on the North Split in the heart of Downtown Indianapolis in May. It will replace or repair 32 bridges over 3.1 miles of highway.

If the project stays on schedule, it's expected to be completed in November 2022.

