FedEx gunman acted alone, showed no signs of racial bias, investigators say

INDIANAPOLIS — The gunman responsible for April's mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx Ground facility acted alone, showed no signs of racial bias and the killings "were a function of a primary desire for suicide," investigators said Thursday.

Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Department of Justice discussed the April 15 shooting in which 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole killed eight people and wounded five others at the FedEx Ground-Plainfield Operation Center.

Hole, a former employee, died by suicide following the shootings.

"We joined with our law enforcement partners in the conclusion that the suspect is primarily motivated by a desire to commit murder suicide exacerbated by personal mental health issues," Acting U.S. Attorney John Childress said. "We also joined in the conclusion that he acted alone, and others were unaware of his plans to commit this offense."

FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said Hole spent nine months planning the attack and chose the FedEx Ground facility because he was familiar with the building and incorrectly thought he identified a vulnerability that would give him access to even more potential victims.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said investigators spent the past three months attempting to figure out the "why" of the shooting.

"This was an attack on residents ... who were just trying to do their jobs, trying to provide for their families," Taylor said.

IMPD officers were called around 11 p.m. the night of the shootings on the report of shots fired at the FedEx facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road in Indianapolis.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office 911 Call Center answered 97 calls about the shooting, according to IMPD.

A total of 105 IMPD officers responded to the scene. The number doesn't include the personnel from the department's chaplain's office, victim assistance units, Marion County Coroner's Office and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency.

"In total, the shooting lasted less than four minutes and was over prior to officer’s arrival," an IMPD press release issued after the shooting said.

IMPD Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said on April 16 that officers arrived to a "chaotic and active crime scene." McCartt said it appeared Hole began firing randomly outside the facility and then entered the building where he continued shooting.

Four people were found dead outside and another four were killed inside the FedEx facility, McCartt said.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victims as Matthew R. Alexander, 32, Samaria Blackwell, 19, Amarjeet Johal, 66, Jaswinder Kaur, 64, Amarjit Sekhon, 48, Jaswinder Singh, 68, Karli Smith, 19, John Weisert, 74.

There were at least 100 people in the FedEx facility at the time of the shooting, according to IMPD. Many of the people who were at the facility were changing shifts or on their dinner breaks.

Hole was a former employee who worked at the Indianapolis FedEx facility from August-October 2020. He was terminated in October when he failed to return to work, according to IMPD.

According to a 2020 IMPD incident report, a "pump-action shotgun" was seized from Hole, and never returned to him.

About three months after being interviewed by the FBI and placed on temporary hold by IMPD, the 19-year-old legally purchased an HM Defense HM15F, IMPD confirms. About two months later, in September 2020, Hole bought his second assault rifle, a Ruger AR-556. And about seven months, on Thursday evening, Hole used those rifles at the FedEx ground facility.

The shooting led to changes in how the Marion County Prosecutor's Office and IMPD handle red flag cases.

