3-vehicle crash involving Fishers officer leaves one dead, three injured

ANDERSON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 3 vehicle fatal crash that left one man dead and three other injured on Tuesday.

According to police, the crash occurred on SR 13 south of SR 38 near Lapel around 4:45 p.m.

Police said a 2000 GMC Jimmy operated by a 48 year old Anderson man was traveling northbound on SR 13 when it struck the rear of a 2014 unmarked Fishers Police vehicle that was stopped in backed-up traffic at the 4 way stop at the intersection.

The momentum of that impact pushed the police vehicle into a 2013 Chevy Silverado operated by Citizens Energy who was also stopped in traffic, police said.

The 37 year old officer and 50 year old driver of the Citizens vehicle were transported to local hospitals for check out.

The 48 year old driver of the GMC Jimmy was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A male passenger in the Jimmy was also transported to a local hospital, his condition is unknown at this time. Lifeline landed at the scene but did not transport.

The Mayor of Fisher's made the following statement on the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.