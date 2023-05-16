Watch Now
31 new U.S. citizens welcomed in ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Posted at 3:19 PM, May 16, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — 31 individuals from 24 different countries are now U.S. citizens following a ceremony held this morning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The event, where 33 individuals were invited to participate, was a nod to the 33 drivers that will participate in "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" later this month at the famed oval.

A District Court judge administered the Oath of Allegiance to the citizens, which was followed up by some congratulatory remarks from IMS President Doug Boles. Drivers Will Power and Scott McLaughlin also took part in the ceremony.

The 24 countries represented include Burma, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, Congo (Kinshasa), Egypt, Ethiopia, Germany, Ghana, Guatemala, Haiti, India, Lithuania, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Philippines, Russia, South Africa, Sudan, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela and Vietnam.

For more information on becoming a U.S. Citizen, click here.

