Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsBoone County

Actions

ACLU complaint against Boone Co commissioners dismissed

gavel
File Photo
gavel
Posted at 3:16 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 15:16:12-04

BOONE COUNTY — Less than a month after it was filed, a complaint filed by the ACLU against the Boone County Commissioners has been dismissed.

The complaint alleged the County violated the First Amendment after blocking a resident from the Commissioners' Facebook page.

According to the stipulation of dismissal, the plaintiff, Boone County resident Kevin Dininger, has been unblocked from the page.

"The County further agrees that, on said Facebook page, it will not hide or delete user comments, ban or block users, or censor user comments based on viewpoints expressed by the users," the document read.

The agreement still allows the County to delete comments that are vulgar, obscene, defamatory, harrassing or threatening.

An internal investigation by the county found the blocking was "inadvertent."

A spokesperson for the Boone County Commissioners tells WRTV "the situation has been resolved to the satisfaction of all the parties."

TOP STORIES: Martinsville man found dead in upside-down car in pond, police say | Kountry Kitchen breaks ground on new location | Holcomb wants to give Hoosiers additional $225 tax refund | Zoopolis 500 features racing tortoises, IndyCar Driver Tony Kanaan | At least 7 shot in Indianapolis in 5-hour window

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!