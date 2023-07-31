Carmel High School Swimming and Diving Team named Girl’s Team of the Year

CARMEL — The Carmel High School Girls Swimming and Diving team was named USA TODAY's 'Girls Team of the Year' at the 3rd annual High School Sports Awards show over the weekend.

The program is coming off their 37th straight state title, and has won 38 total titles since 1981. Sophomore Alex Shackell was also a finalist for Female Swimmer of the Year.

On why they won, USA Today says "The Greyhounds, aptly named for their annual dominance in the pool, captured their 37th consecutive Indiana state title — extending the national record for most consecutive team championships in any sport. This year’s group set a pair of national relay records in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley, and added records for event wins (10) and total team points (498) at the state meet. Individually, Carmel had three of the top performers at state in sophomores Alex Shackell and Lynsey Bowen, and freshman Molly Sweeney. The three underclassmen combined for six individual wins and three state records, sending a message that this Carmel swim and dive dynasty is far from over."