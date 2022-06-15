Cool off at splash pads around Indiana

INDIANA — Looking for a way to cool off, but you're not located in Indianapolis?
We've compiled a list of splash pads around Indiana to help you and your family cool off.
Splash pads by county surrounding Marion County:
Boone County
- Main Street Park
- 4286 South Main Street Whitestown, IN 46075
- Mulberry Fields Park
- 9645 Whitestown Road Zionsville, IN 46077
Hamilton County
- Lawrence W. Inlow Park
- 6310 East Main Street Carmel, IN 46033
- Midtown Plaza Splash Pad
- 365 Monon Trail Carmel, IN 46032
- Westermeier Commons Splash Pad
- 920 Central Park Drive West Carmel, IN 46032
- Billericay Park
- 12690 Promise Road Fishers, IN 46038
- Nickel Plate District AMP Pavilion
- 10 Municipal Drive Fishers, IN 46038
- Roy G. Holland Park
- 1 Park Drive Fishers, IN 46038
- Dillon Park
- 6001 Edenshall Lane Noblesville, IN 46062
- Finch Creek Park
- 16233 Boden Road Noblesville, IN 46060
- Quaker Park
- 17501 Dartown Road Westfield, IN 46074
Hancock County
- Riley Park
- Apple Street & US 40 Greenfield, IN 46140
Hendricks County
- Washington Township Park
- 435 Whipple Lane Avon, IN 46123
- Williams Park
- 940 South Locust Lane Brownsburg, IN 46112
- Hummel Park
- 1500 South Center Street Plainfield, IN 46168
- The Shops at Perry Crossing Playground
- 2499 Perry Crossing Way Plainfield, IN 46168
Morgan County
- Jimmy Nash City Park
- 360 North Home Avenue Martinsville, IN 46151
Johnson County
- Splash Pad at City Center Park
- 415 Lincoln Street Greenwood, IN 46142
If you are looking for a splash pad in Indianapolis, click here.
