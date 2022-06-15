Watch
Cool off at splash pads around Indiana

WRTV
Posted at 10:49 PM, Jun 14, 2022
INDIANA — Looking for a way to cool off, but you're not located in Indianapolis?

We've compiled a list of splash pads around Indiana to help you and your family cool off.

Splash pads by county surrounding Marion County:

Boone County

  • Main Street Park
    • 4286 South Main Street Whitestown, IN 46075
  • Mulberry Fields Park
    • 9645 Whitestown Road Zionsville, IN 46077

Hamilton County

  • Lawrence W. Inlow Park
    • 6310 East Main Street Carmel, IN 46033
  • Midtown Plaza Splash Pad
    • 365 Monon Trail Carmel, IN 46032
  • Westermeier Commons Splash Pad
    • 920 Central Park Drive West Carmel, IN 46032
  • Billericay Park
    • 12690 Promise Road Fishers, IN 46038
  • Nickel Plate District AMP Pavilion
    • 10 Municipal Drive Fishers, IN 46038
  • Roy G. Holland Park
    • 1 Park Drive Fishers, IN 46038
  • Dillon Park
    • 6001 Edenshall Lane Noblesville, IN 46062
  • Finch Creek Park
    • 16233 Boden Road Noblesville, IN 46060
  • Quaker Park
    • 17501 Dartown Road Westfield, IN 46074

Hancock County

  • Riley Park
    • Apple Street & US 40 Greenfield, IN 46140

Hendricks County

  • Washington Township Park
    • 435 Whipple Lane Avon, IN 46123
  • Williams Park
    • 940 South Locust Lane Brownsburg, IN 46112
  • Hummel Park
    • 1500 South Center Street Plainfield, IN 46168
  • The Shops at Perry Crossing Playground
    • 2499 Perry Crossing Way Plainfield, IN 46168

Morgan County

  • Jimmy Nash City Park
    • 360 North Home Avenue Martinsville, IN 46151

Johnson County

  • Splash Pad at City Center Park
    • 415 Lincoln Street Greenwood, IN 46142

If you are looking for a splash pad in Indianapolis, click here.

