Cool off at splash pads around Indiana

INDIANA — Looking for a way to cool off, but you're not located in Indianapolis?

We've compiled a list of splash pads around Indiana to help you and your family cool off.

Splash pads by county surrounding Marion County:

Boone County



Main Street Park

4286 South Main Street Whitestown, IN 46075

Mulberry Fields Park

9645 Whitestown Road Zionsville, IN 46077



Hamilton County



Lawrence W. Inlow Park

6310 East Main Street Carmel, IN 46033

Midtown Plaza Splash Pad

365 Monon Trail Carmel, IN 46032

Westermeier Commons Splash Pad

920 Central Park Drive West Carmel, IN 46032

Billericay Park

12690 Promise Road Fishers, IN 46038

Nickel Plate District AMP Pavilion

10 Municipal Drive Fishers, IN 46038

Roy G. Holland Park

1 Park Drive Fishers, IN 46038

Dillon Park

6001 Edenshall Lane Noblesville, IN 46062

Finch Creek Park

16233 Boden Road Noblesville, IN 46060

Quaker Park

17501 Dartown Road Westfield, IN 46074



Hancock County



Riley Park

Apple Street & US 40 Greenfield, IN 46140



Hendricks County



Washington Township Park

435 Whipple Lane Avon, IN 46123

Williams Park

940 South Locust Lane Brownsburg, IN 46112

Hummel Park

1500 South Center Street Plainfield, IN 46168

The Shops at Perry Crossing Playground

2499 Perry Crossing Way Plainfield, IN 46168



Morgan County



Jimmy Nash City Park

360 North Home Avenue Martinsville, IN 46151



Johnson County



Splash Pad at City Center Park

415 Lincoln Street Greenwood, IN 46142



If you are looking for a splash pad in Indianapolis, click here.