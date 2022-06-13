Watch
1 dead after Sunday shooting on far east side

The second person killed in a shooting near 38th Street and Mitthoefer in less than three days
Posted at 8:41 PM, Jun 12, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time in less than 72 hours, a person has been shot and killed near the intersection of E. 38th Street and Mitthoefer Road on the far east side.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the scene of a person shot at about 6:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Mitthoefer Road. When officers arrived they located a person with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where they were pronounced deceased.

This is the second fatal shooting in the area in less than three days. On Thursday night, a fatal shooting occurred after an exchange following a car crash in a gas station parking lot at 9950 E. 38th Street. The two locations are less than a quarter-mile apart.

