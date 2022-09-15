1 dead following shooting near Madison and Troy avenues

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a shooting in the 300 block of Teddy Lane.
This is in an apartment complex near the intersections of Troy Avenue and Madison Avenue.
According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area. When they arrived, they located a person with gunshot wounds.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
TOP STORIES: Queen Elizabeth II has died: Now, what happens to her beloved dogs? | IMPD adding 214 new license plate readers to city streets this week | Broad Ripple lounge owner opens second Las Vegas-themed bar in Lawrence | Richmond officer Seara Burton moved to hospice facility | Kokomo man killed at Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds