1 dead following shooting near Madison and Troy avenues

Posted at 6:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a shooting in the 300 block of Teddy Lane.

This is in an apartment complex near the intersections of Troy Avenue and Madison Avenue.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area. When they arrived, they located a person with gunshot wounds.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

