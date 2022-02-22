12-year-old boy shot by teen family member in Anderson

ANDERSON — A 12-year-old boy was injured in a shooting that started as a dispute between him and an older family member Tuesday, police said.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, shot the victim during a fight, said Anderson Police Department Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight.

Police first responded for what was reported as a fight in progress about 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of Jackson Street.

Officers were notified before they arrived that gunshots were fired and that a family member was transporting the victim to a local hospital.

They later made contact with the victim at the hospital and discovered he had been shot by the 15-year-old family member, McKnight said.

The victim was in stable condition at that time.

The Department's Criminal Investigations Division was called to investigate.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.