13 victims of Larry Nassar seeking $130M from FBI over bungled probe

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics and member of Michigan State's sports medicine staff, sits in court during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. John Geddert, a former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach, is being charged Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, with crimes, including sexual assault, human trafficking and running a criminal enterprise is the latest fallout from the sexual abuse scandal involving Nassar. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Posted at 12:35 PM, Apr 21, 2022
DETROIT, Michigan — Thirteen sexual assault victims are seeking $10 million each from the FBI.

They claim a bungled investigation by federal agents led to more abuse by the sports doctor. It’s an effort to make the government responsible for assaults that occurred after 2015.

The Justice Department’s inspector general concluded last year that the FBI made fundamental errors when it became aware of allegations against Nassar.

He was a Michigan State University sports doctor as well as a doctor at USA Gymnastics. He is serving decades in prison for assaulting female athletes, including medal-winning Olympic gymnasts.

Under federal law, tort claims must be a filed with a government agency, which then has six months to reply. A lawsuit could follow depending on the FBI’s response.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

