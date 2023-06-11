18 people shot in Indianapolis in 48 hours

INDIANAPOLIS — A violent weekend in Indianapolis lead to 18 people being shot, including four minors and one death since Friday.

TIMELINE

Friday:

2 p.m.

A 13-year-old boy was shot at 1232 N. Tuxedo St and was transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition. Police reported the incident to be accidental but arrested a 16-year-old male for aggravated battery.

4:30 p.m.

One person was shot and one person was stabbed at 3519 N. Colorado Avenue. Police said the incident resulted from an argument between two adult women and all parties involved are known to each other and were identified though no arrests have been made.

5:35 p.m.

An 8-year-old child accidentally shot themselves at 4038 Brenton St marking the second accidental shooting of a minor. The child was transported to Riley hospital in stable condition.

9:00 p.m.

A victim was shot and killed at 2967 Station St. marking the 100th homicide of 2023.

10:20 p.m

An 11-year-old female was found shot at 4139 S. Post Rd in what police believe to be an accidental shooting, marking the third accidental shooting of a minor. The child was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Police said all parties involved are known to each other and were identified though no arrests have been made.

Saturday :

3:15 a.m.

Police responded to Eskenazi Hospital at 720 Eskenazi Ave. for a walk-in person shot. No condition was provided on the victim and police did not locate a crime scene.

4:10 a.m.

Police found two victims shot at 65 E. Pearl St. and found a third victim shot nearby in the 200 block of S. Meridian St. Police said the shooting occurred outside and not inside of any establishment. All victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition and no arrests have been made.

6:45 p.m.

Police responded to Community East Hospital at 1500 N Ritter Avenue for a walk-person shot. The victim was reported to be in stable condition. Police believe the shooting took place near 8200 Roy Rd.

9:45 p.m

Police found a person shot at S. East St. and Lincoln St. Police reported the victim to be in serious but stable condition and believe the shooting took place in the area of 200 E. Caven St.

10:23 p.m.

Police responded to Eskenazi Hospital at 720 Eskenazi Avenue for a walk-in person shot. The victim was in stable condition. Police believe the shooting took place near E. 42nd St. and N. Arlington Ave.

Sunday:

1:20 a.m.

Police responded to Methodist Hospital at 250 W. 16th St. for a walk-in person shot. The victim was in critical condition. Police believe the shooting took place in the 600 block of S. High School Rd.

2:00 a.m.

Police found a 12-year-old male shot at 73 Devon Avenue, marking the fourth minor shot. The victim was listed in stable condition. Police said the shooting happened during a party at a short-term rental property. Two adult males were arrested for possession of narcotics and firearms but police are still trying to determine their role in the shooting incident.

3:20 a.m.

Police found two victims shot at 16th St. and Tibbs Ave. According to police, one victim is critical and one victim is in serious condition.

9:30 a.m.

Police responded to Community East Hospital at 1500 N. Ritter Ave. for a report of a person shot and located two victims who were shot. Police said the victims were both males and are both in stable condition. Police were not able to locate a crime scene yet.