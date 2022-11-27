18-year-old shot, killed in Bartholomew County

HOPE, Ind. — An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Hope.

Police and deputies found Jesse Bragg, 18, of Hope with a gunshot wound inside a home in the 300 block of Elm Street. He died at the scene.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says another 18-year-old man from Fowler was arrested on a reckless homicide charge.

WRTV is not naming him until formal charges are filed.

