18-year-old shot, killed in Bartholomew County

HOPE, Ind. — An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Hope.
Police and deputies found Jesse Bragg, 18, of Hope with a gunshot wound inside a home in the 300 block of Elm Street. He died at the scene.
The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says another 18-year-old man from Fowler was arrested on a reckless homicide charge.
WRTV is not naming him until formal charges are filed.
