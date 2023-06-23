3 wanted, 16 arrested after Thursday raids in Indy, Carmel, Avon and Fishers

INDIANAPOLIS — 19 people have been charged with federal drug and firearm crimes after a series of raids in central Indiana on Thursday.

Agents from multiple agencies worked together to conduct a total of 14 raids in Indianapolis, Carmel, Greenwood, Avon and Fishers.

The raids led to the arrests of 16 people and the seizure of nearly 73 pounds in fentanyl (roughly 320,000 pills), 118 pounds of methamphetamine, 453 pounds of cannabis, 113 firearms, 60 machine gun conversion devices and over $500,000 in cash.

The names of those arrested and their city of residence is listed below.



Jayden Bertram, 20, Carmel

Isaiah Chest, 21, Indianapolis

Elijah Conn a.k.a. Whiteboy Eli, Greenwood

Tameico Johnson a.k.a. Meekeey, 22, Fishers

Brittina Jones a.k.a. Tina, 43, Indianapolis

Camonte Miller, 21, Indianapolis

Courtlin Moncrief a.k.a. Tenny, Ten Pack, 29, Avon

George Muncy, 56, Greenwood

Rhonda Muncy, 55, Greenwood

Deondre Perry a.k.a Dre, Greenwood

Dewell Simpson a.k.a. PB, 18, Indianapolis

Jamie Sullivan a.k.a. Jay, 22, Indianapolis

Monica Sumner, 20, Indianapolis

Kenan Wharton, 18, Indianapolis

Brooke Woods, 23, Greenwood

Three additional people charged are now considered fugitives and wanted.

Anyone with information on the following people are asking to call Crime Stoppers. Tips that lead to their arrest can earn up to a $5,000 reward for each man.