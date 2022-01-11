79-year-old woman shot while watching TV in Indianapolis house

INDIANAPOLIS — A 79-year-old woman was watching TV in her house Tuesday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis when she was shot, a detective at the scene told WRTV.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene around 1:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Exeter Avenue. This is west of North Tibbs Avenue and West 21st Street.

The IMPD detective at the scene told WRTV it appears the woman was inside the house and was shot from outside the house.

The woman is stable, the detective said.

Detectives at working to determine how many suspects were involved and if the woman was targeted.

