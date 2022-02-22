Watch
Aquatic center in Danville vandalized; police looking for information

Photo Provided/Danville Metropolitan Police Department
The Danville Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding out who vandalized the Gill Aquatic Center in Ellis Park over the weekend.
Posted at 12:57 PM, Feb 22, 2022
DANVILLE — Danville police are looking for information after an aquatic center was "extensively" vandalized over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the Danville Metropolitan Police Department said a group of people spray-painted pool walls and slides with vulgar phrases and drawings at the Gill Aquatic Center in Ellis Park.

Anyone with information is asked to report tips to the 24/7 crime tip line at 317-745-3001, Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

