Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Arrest made in 2021 homicide of woman shot, set on fire

medford.jpg
WRTV photo/Jonathan Christians
A woman was critically injured after she was shot and set on fire in the 1100 block of Medford Avenue on Friday, July 9, 2021.
medford.jpg
Posted at 7:18 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 19:18:15-04

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, IMPD announced an arrest stemming from a July 2021 homicide in which a woman was shot and then set on fire on the west side of the city.

On July 9, 2021, IMPD Southwest District officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Medford Avenue on a report of a person shot. This is near West 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located an adult female who sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s) and trauma. IEMS arrived and transported the woman to an area hospital listed in critical condition.

On July 19, 2021, the woman identified as 44-year-old Laura Gentry died from the injuries sustained.

Homicide detectives continued their investigation and were able to identify the alleged suspect. On Tuesday, August 23, homicide detectives arrested a male for Murder for his alleged involvement in the death of Laura Gentry.

IMPD is continuing to ask anyone with information about this incident to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

TOP STORIES: Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week | School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington | 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis, 51-year-old man arrested

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!