Arrest made in 2021 homicide of woman shot, set on fire

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, IMPD announced an arrest stemming from a July 2021 homicide in which a woman was shot and then set on fire on the west side of the city.

On July 9, 2021, IMPD Southwest District officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Medford Avenue on a report of a person shot. This is near West 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located an adult female who sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s) and trauma. IEMS arrived and transported the woman to an area hospital listed in critical condition.

On July 19, 2021, the woman identified as 44-year-old Laura Gentry died from the injuries sustained.

Homicide detectives continued their investigation and were able to identify the alleged suspect. On Tuesday, August 23, homicide detectives arrested a male for Murder for his alleged involvement in the death of Laura Gentry.

IMPD is continuing to ask anyone with information about this incident to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.