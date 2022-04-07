Bartholomew County detectives investigate possible home invasion, assault

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Deputies in Bartholomew County are looking for someone they said possibly broke into a home and assaulted a female.

According to a press release from the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office, deputies and detectives were called around 8 a.m. Wednesday to investigate the possible home invasion and physical assault between the intersections of South 400 West and Deaver Road and South 400 West and West 450 South.

The female told detectives the suspect displayed a firearm, according to the release.

Deputies were in the area searching for evidence since the call was received, according to the release.

Detectives are asking for anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or people in the area around 6-9 a.m. to contact Detective Dane Duke at 812-565-5928. Anyone with information "no matter how seemingly insignificant" is also asked to contact Detective Duke.

According to the release, the sheriff's office is also reaching out to surrounding agencies to gather "relevant information to similar crimes that have occurred."