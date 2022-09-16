Business owner reacts after Thursday fatal shooting on the south side

INDIANAPOLIS — For the past three years, La Familia Food Truck has sat near the entrance of Country Club Apartments on the south side of Indianapolis. The owner, Fernanda McMahon, says she wouldn't go anywhere else.

"Everybody knows we're like the friendly food truck of the neighborhood," McMahon said.

The food truck stayed busy throughout the afternoon into the evening on Thursday. At the same time, IMPD was investigating a homicide in the apartment complex next to the food truck, but McMahon said, this does not reflect the community she serves.

"Don't judge a book by its cover. It's a good neighborhood," she said. "People in the apartments and in the homes across the street love their community."

On Thursday afternoon, police were called out to the Country Club Apartments because a person had been shot. When they arrived, police found a woman shot in her car. Indianapolis EMS arrived and confirmed she was dead. At the time of this article being published, they were talking to a person of interest, but have not made an arrest at this time. They've not released the name of the woman killed.

"Our officers and administrative staff share the same frustration that the community does. No family should have to go through this," Officer William Young said.

McMahon says she's heartbroken, knowing this shooting happened up the street from her food truck that has become a community spot of sorts.

"It makes me feel sad obviously because it happened. I feel for the family," McMahon said.

However, she hopes the actions of one person don't taint the image of her community.

"We can't control what people do, you know. It doesn't mean that just because that happened here today that it's a bad neighborhood."

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Detective Eric Amos at the IMPDHomicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Eric.Amos@indy.gov. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.