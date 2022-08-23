Children shot in Indianapolis: 76 so far this year

INDIANAPOLIS — At least 76 kids have been the victims of gun violence in Indianapolis this year, according to data from police.

IMPD officials have said gun violence is surging among children, both as suspects and victims.

The latest young victim, a 9-year-old girl, was shot while she was in bed inside an apartment early Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Her injuries were believed to be non-life threaning.

While the incident is still under investigation, detectives believe the apartment she was in was not the intended target of the shooting, according to IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

"Our community doesn't stand for the violence, our community is not okay with the violence that continues to happen in our neighborhoods," IMPD Officer Samone Burris said.

According to data from IMPD, in all of 2021, a total of 92 kids were victims of shootings, 12 of them fatally. So far this year, at least 76 kids have been victims of shootings, 11 of them fatally.

WRTV wanted to see how Indianapolis compares to other, large nearby cities so we reached out for data from both Cincinnati, Ohio and Louisville, Kentucky.

Last year in Cincinnati, a total of 50 kids were victims of shootings and seven of them were killed, according to data from the Cincinnati Police Department. So far this year, at least 28 kids have been victims of shootings, two fatally.

Last year in Louisville, 15 kids were shot and killed. So far this year, at least six have been shot and killed, according to data from the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department. The police department wasn't able to immediately provide the number of kids shot and wounded.

When you take a broader look at Indianapolis, the city with the most youth under 18, we're seeing a higher number of kids impacted by gun violence.

The population of people under the age of 18 in the cities, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is below:

City Population Indianapolis 213,707 Cincinnati 65,517 Louisville 137,948

"You have the tools, you are responsible enough to make good decisions and good choices," Burris said. "You are responsible enough to choose to walk away from conflict."

IMPD said they are working to curb the violence by having conversations with community organizations and having an open dialect with children.

"Allow our kids to just vent their frustrations but also tell them that we believe in them," Burris said. "That they have a whole community support system that believes in their future."

Anyone with information on any shooting should call detectives at 317-327-3475 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).