City leaders urge community to put down their guns following violent weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Nine people died and several others were injured in Indianapolis from gun violence between Thursday afternoon and Monday morning.

"It makes no sense really. There is no rhyme or reason to any of this," IMPD Police Chief Randal Taylor said.

City leaders said they just want people to put the guns down.

"It's a tragic weekend, and my heart goes out to all those families who were adversely impacted by this mindless menace of gun violence," Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

Taylor said they work with other city agencies, like the Office of Public Health and Safety, and hope to mediate a situation before the violence happens.

"There are different ways for conflict resolution than picking up a gun," Tony Lopez, the Deputy Director of OPHS said.

OPHS said they partner with groups around the city to work with people who are around gun violence.

"What we're trying to do is create a safe space for people to come talk to us, to tell us what is the issue and what do you need that will prevent you from picking up that gun?," Lauren Rodriguez, the Director of OPHS said.

Chief Taylor said IMPD's role in the violence is reactionary.

"I can't predict when someone is going to be at the point where they have to stab someone or shoot somebody," Taylor said. "We would much rather you make that decision not to do those things before they do it."

As violent as the recent days have been, Indianapolis is still behind last year in terms of homicides. 68 this year compared to 79 at this time last year.

"We wake up every morning doing everything we can to make today safer than yesterday and tomorrow safer than today," Hogsett said.