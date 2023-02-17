Columbus man found guilty of murdering, burying girlfriend in shallow grave

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — The Columbus man charged with murdering his girlfriend and burying her in a shallow grave in August 2021 has been found guilty after a week-long jury trial in Bartholomew County.

Patrick Doyle, was convicted on the charge of murder and the add-on charge of habitual offender.

According to court documents, Heather Steuver, 37, was reported missing on August 26, 2021 by her mother. Later that day, Steuver's mother found blood in the bedroom shared by Steuver and Doyle.

According to court records, on September 9, 2021 Doyle told an investigator he woke up on August 22 and found Steuver dead next to him. He said there was blood on himself and injuries to Steuver's face.

"Patrick was adamant that he had physically caused Heather's death but he was unsure how he did so because he was intoxicated at the time," the affidavit read.

Doyle then told authorities he took Steuver's body to the company where he worked and covered her body with rocks. He also put her belongings in a pillowcase and threw them into a lake on the property.

During the investigation, Doyle was found to be in possession of child pornography, which he is scheduled to be in court for in March.

A change of plea hearing for those charges are scheduled for March 27.