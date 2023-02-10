FBI search former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home to search for classified documents

CARMEL — Federal authorities arrived at the Indiana home of former Vice President on Friday morning to conduct a search after several documents with classified markings were turned over from his lawyers last month.

The DOJ had been in contact with Pence's legal team to schedule the search and Pence's aides agreed to the search.

FBI declined to comment, referring questions to DOJ. DOJ didn't immediately respond to comment, according to ABC.

Pence said he takes "full responsibility" during an appearance in Florida shortly after news of the documents broke.

“Let me be clear about something: Those classified documents should not have been in my personal residence,” Pence said. “So Help Me God." “Mistakes were made.”

The discovery made by members of Pence's team in mid-January marked the latest in a string of recoveries of sensitive papers from the homes of current and former top U.S. officials including President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

WRTV was unable to get close to Pence's home the Carmel subdivision as Carmel Police Department vehicles blocked all entrances to the neighborhood. WRTV Skycam was able to capture video of that appeared a large van and SUV backed up to the former vice president's home.

“The additional records appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration," Pence's lawyer, Greg Jacob, told the National Archives in a letter.

He said that “Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence” and that he "understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry."

In November, Pence claimed he did not have classified documents when he was asked by ABC News at his Carmel home.

“I did not,” Pence responded.

“Well, there’d be no reason to have classified documents, particularly if they were in an unprotected area,” Pence continued. “But I will tell you that I believe there had to be many better ways to resolve that issue than executing a search warrant at the personal residence of a former president of the United States.”

Pence said he decided to undertake the search of his home “out of an abundance of caution” after recent disclosures by Biden's team that documents were found at his former office and in his Delaware home.

He said he had directed his counsel to work with the National Archives, Department of Justice and Congress and fully cooperate in any investigation.

The former vice president said national security depends on the proper handling of classified documents, but he hopes that people realize that he acted swiftly to correct the error.

“We acted above politics and put national interests first,” he said.