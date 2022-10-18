Watch Now
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against FedEx by family members of 5 killed in shooting

Michael Conroy/AP
A sheriff's car blocks the entrance to the FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 17, 2021 where eight people were killed during a shooting late Thursday night. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 8:11 PM, Oct 17, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit filed by families of five people killed in the mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility in April 2021.

The families of Amarjeet Johal, Amarjit Sekhon, Jasvinder Kaur, John “Steve” Weisert and Karli Smith filed the lawsuit in April 2022 against FedEx Corporation, FedEx Ground Package System, Inc, Federal Express Corporation, FedEx Corporate Services, Inc and Securitas Securtity Services USA.

The complaint is for personal injuries and wrongful death.

Judge R. Sweeney II said in the ruling that the families’ claims involved the Indiana Workers Compensation Act, which is outside a federal court’s jurisdiction.

The judge’s ruling affects all defendants in the lawsuit except Securitas.

Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Steve Weisert, 74 all died in the shooting.

