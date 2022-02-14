Girls discover hideaway of a convicted felon at Indiana cave

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A group of girls discovered the hideaway of a convicted felon at an Indiana cave.
Investigators learned that the illegal campsite was used by a man who’s now in jail in an unrelated matter.
MORE | 2 people shot on I-70 near Shadeland Avenue; Indiana State Police investigating
The location wasn’t publicly disclosed but a photo appears to show a river nearby.
There was a tent, candles, clothing and ready-to-eat food.
MORE | One killed in multi-vehicle crash on Kentucky Avenue in Indianapolis
The DNR says, “If you’re going to play mountain man, do it on your own property, or get permission first."
TOP STORIES: Here's why you shouldn't put the wipers up on your car when it snows | Carmel considering legal action against Republic Services for not picking up trash Friday | Official: Sheriff Forestal visited new jail to 'diffuse tensions' after inmate disturbance rumors | Two killed in separate crashes on interstates in Indianapolis | U.S. Marshals: suspect in Ohio 4-year-old's death may be in Indiana