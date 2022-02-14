Watch
Girls discover hideaway of a convicted felon at Indiana cave

Posted at 5:53 PM, Feb 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A group of girls discovered the hideaway of a convicted felon at an Indiana cave.

Investigators learned that the illegal campsite was used by a man who’s now in jail in an unrelated matter.

The location wasn’t publicly disclosed but a photo appears to show a river nearby.

There was a tent, candles, clothing and ready-to-eat food.

The DNR says, “If you’re going to play mountain man, do it on your own property, or get permission first."

